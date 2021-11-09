Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Kelly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 510 Azalea Dr Ste 200, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (601) 366-0000
Richard A Kelly MD210 Goodman Rd E, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-2602
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelly helped both my husband and I through difficult times
About Dr. Timothy Kelly, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003026261
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.