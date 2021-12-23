Dr. Timothy Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kelley, MD
Dr. Timothy Kelley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Timothy F. Kelley MD Inc.520 Superior Ave Ste 315, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-3223
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I have been Dr. Kelley's patient now for three years, and he has provided me solutions and care that no other doctor was able to provide. Additionally, he is very caring with a fantastic bedside manner, and always takes the time to listen to questions and answer them fully. He has my full confidence as a physician, and this is someone who comes from a medical family as my father was a physician and my mother a registered nurse.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.