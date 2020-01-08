See All Hematologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Timothy Kasunic, MD

Hematology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Timothy Kasunic, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.

Dr. Kasunic works at Toledo Clinic Cancer Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Toledo Clinic Incorporated
    4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5605
    The Toledo Clinic
    800 Stewart Rd Ste B, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • University of Toledo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Anemia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2020
    I met Dr. Kasunic in 2013. I remained under his care in one way or another for 7 years. The only reason I left his care is because of a move my family made. I drove 3 hours each way for 5 months before leaving his care. It was worth it. I want people in the Toledo area to know what a true gem you have there. Dr. Kasunic exemplifies all the best characteristics of a doctor. He really listens to his patient and doesn’t hide behind a computer screen. I feel comfortable asking questions and talking about anything with him. He really cares about his patients. He celebrates good news with you and can’t wait to share it. He delivers bad news with authentic tears in his eyes. I tried to convince him to move as well, so I didn’t have to leave his care! Dr. Kasunic is the best in your area Toledo.
    Jodi — Jan 08, 2020
    About Dr. Timothy Kasunic, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1013975903
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Hematology
