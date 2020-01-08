Dr. Timothy Kasunic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasunic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kasunic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Kasunic, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Locations
Toledo Clinic Incorporated4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5605
The Toledo Clinic800 Stewart Rd Ste B, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (419) 479-5605
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Kasunic in 2013. I remained under his care in one way or another for 7 years. The only reason I left his care is because of a move my family made. I drove 3 hours each way for 5 months before leaving his care. It was worth it. I want people in the Toledo area to know what a true gem you have there. Dr. Kasunic exemplifies all the best characteristics of a doctor. He really listens to his patient and doesn’t hide behind a computer screen. I feel comfortable asking questions and talking about anything with him. He really cares about his patients. He celebrates good news with you and can’t wait to share it. He delivers bad news with authentic tears in his eyes. I tried to convince him to move as well, so I didn’t have to leave his care! Dr. Kasunic is the best in your area Toledo.
- Hematology
- English
- 1013975903
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Hematology
