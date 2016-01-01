Dr. Kaatman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Kaatman, MD
Dr. Timothy Kaatman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Clarity Clinic333 N Michigan Ave Ste 1400, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 815-9660
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Kaatman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaatman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaatman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaatman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaatman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.