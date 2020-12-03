Overview

Dr. Timothy Jung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Jung works at Timothy Jung, M.D. in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.