Dr. Timothy Joseph, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Joseph, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Joseph works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI, Wyoming, MI, Fremont, MI and Greenville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street
    2900 Bradford St NE # MC229, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine
    221 Michigan St NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    1:00am - 4:00am
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3
    SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Holland
    602 Michigan Ave Ste 102, Holland, MI 49423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4
    SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - West Pavilion
    6105 Wilson Ave SW Ste 101, Wyoming, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5
    SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Fremont
    230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  6
    Spectrum Health United Hospital (Cardiology)
    615 S Bower St, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Very pleasant. I met just as long with the doctor who was assisting Dr. Joseph and with the nurse, Jake
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Joseph, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013328236
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

