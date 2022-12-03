Dr. Timothy Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Joseph, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street2900 Bradford St NE # MC229, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
-
2
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine221 Michigan St NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 DirectionsMonday1:00am - 4:00amThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Holland602 Michigan Ave Ste 102, Holland, MI 49423 Directions
-
4
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - West Pavilion6105 Wilson Ave SW Ste 101, Wyoming, MI 49418 Directions
-
5
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Fremont230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
6
Spectrum Health United Hospital (Cardiology)615 S Bower St, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
Very pleasant. I met just as long with the doctor who was assisting Dr. Joseph and with the nurse, Jake
About Dr. Timothy Joseph, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1013328236
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Joseph using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.