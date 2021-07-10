See All Ophthalmologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jordan works at Raleigh Ophthalmology in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Ridge Office
    2709 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Raleigh Ophthalmology
    34 Healthpark Way Ste 102, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-5400
  3. 3
    Raleigh Ophthalmology
    10880 Durant Rd Ste 112, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diplopia
Exotropia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Diplopia
Exotropia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 10, 2021
    Dr. Jordan is a most competent, professional, caring physician with excellent patient skills. I wouldn't trust my eyes to another doctor in Raleigh.
    Rick — Jul 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982801130
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
