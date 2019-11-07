Dr. Timothy Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Jones, DO
Dr. Timothy Jones, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.
Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group275 N El Cielo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 325-1203
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Good doctor. Very on top of tests that I needed and necessary medications.
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Family Practice
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
