Dr. Timothy Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
St. Mary's General Surgery, ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery330 S 5th St Ste 401, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 249-3898Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Jones when he was in St Louis. He did a facelift..neck lift. My eyes. He did a fantastic job. A year later he did the CO2 laser on my lower face & around my lips. He made me look beautiful for many years. I need some things done now & would like to drive to Oklahoma to see him. 1998 & 1999 is when I had my surgeries. Time to freshen up my face again. Not with fillers either.
About Dr. Timothy Jones, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1063424331
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh
- Presbyterian Univ Hosp, Plastic Surgery Univ Of Pittsburgh Med Ctr, Plastic Surgery Univ Of Va Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Univ Of Va Med Ctr, General
- University VA
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
