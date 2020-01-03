Overview

Dr. Timothy Johnston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Johnston works at Timothy S. Johnston MD and Associates in Merced, CA with other offices in Atwater, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.