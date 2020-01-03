Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Johnston, MD
Dr. Timothy Johnston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Johnston works at
Timothy S. Johnston, MD and Associates3349 G St Ste F, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 349-8459Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 3605 Hospital Rd, Atwater, CA 95301 Directions (209) 726-1235
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
My wife and I have had great experience with staff and Dr Johnston. He is very pleasant and will listen and explain everything to you. He is busy as he delivers many babies which is reassuring as my wife is pregnant. I would and do recommend him as a Dr.
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528097847
- Merced Comm Med Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.