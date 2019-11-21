Dr. Timothy Jochen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jochen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Jochen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Jochen, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.
Dr. Jochen works at
Locations
Contour Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center- Palm Springs1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E419, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 230-8659Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Springs Office42600 Mirage Rd, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 206-8292
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- LAC + USC Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jochen is a wonderful doc. He has diagnosed and treated several challenging medical conditions successfully. I absolutely love him!
About Dr. Timothy Jochen, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083748461
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
- Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Jochen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jochen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jochen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jochen has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jochen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jochen speaks Spanish.
3919 patients have reviewed Dr. Jochen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jochen.
