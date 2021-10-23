Dr. Timothy Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Jennings, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Jennings, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Jennings works at
Locations
Psychiatric Foundations PC6148 Lee Hwy Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 531-4110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jennings?
If this is the Dr. Jennings in Dalton at one time, he is wonderful. He saved my life. He based my theaphyi on the word and faith in God. I sure could use him now
About Dr. Timothy Jennings, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1316002652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
