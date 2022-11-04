See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Timothy Jelsema, MD

Sports Medicine
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Timothy Jelsema, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Jelsema works at Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Hospitals
    4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    705 Oak St Unit 10, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Very happy with Dr Jelsema! Great doctor!
    Anonymous — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Jelsema, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Jelsema, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871944397
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Jelsema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelsema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jelsema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jelsema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jelsema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jelsema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jelsema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

