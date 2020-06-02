Dr. Timothy Janiga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janiga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Janiga, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Janiga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
JanigaMDs Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Center500 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Ste 703, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 398-4600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prominence Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Im so excited tomorrow 6/2/2020 is my mommy makeover, Dr. Timothy Janiga and the staff are very friendly, amazing, kind and professional. Dr. Janiga is knowledgeable, makes you at ease. And takes his time to explain everything. I know my result will be amazing. thanks in Advance
About Dr. Timothy Janiga, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada Reno
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janiga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janiga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janiga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Janiga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janiga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janiga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janiga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.