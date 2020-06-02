See All Plastic Surgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Timothy Janiga, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Janiga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Janiga works at JanigaMDs Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Center in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JanigaMDs Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Center
    500 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Ste 703, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 398-4600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Bedsores
Breast Ptosis
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prominence Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 02, 2020
    Im so excited tomorrow 6/2/2020 is my mommy makeover, Dr. Timothy Janiga and the staff are very friendly, amazing, kind and professional. Dr. Janiga is knowledgeable, makes you at ease. And takes his time to explain everything. I know my result will be amazing. thanks in Advance
    Jackie5 — Jun 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Janiga, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558483800
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    • University Of Nevada Reno
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Janiga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janiga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janiga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janiga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janiga works at JanigaMDs Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Center in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Janiga’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Janiga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janiga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janiga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janiga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

