Dr. Timothy James, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy James, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dr. James works at
Locations
1
Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 201, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions
3
Robert C Gallee D O351 Delnor Dr Ste 200, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions
4
Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Joseph1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Triple by-pass went very well and subsequent recovery just amazingly well too. Very fine Zoom follow ups and very positive advice. Only complication was an irritation of the Vegas nerve causing me a serious post-op issue and another ER visit. Overall, what seems to be a miraculous outcome.
About Dr. Timothy James, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1679538847
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Yale University Med Center
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. James using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.