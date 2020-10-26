See All General Surgeons in Burien, WA
Dr. Timothy James, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Timothy James, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Timothy James, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Dr. James works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA with other offices in Winfield, IL, Geneva, IL and Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Burien
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 201, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Robert C Gallee D O
    351 Delnor Dr Ste 200, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Joseph
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. James?

Oct 26, 2020
Triple by-pass went very well and subsequent recovery just amazingly well too. Very fine Zoom follow ups and very positive advice. Only complication was an irritation of the Vegas nerve causing me a serious post-op issue and another ER visit. Overall, what seems to be a miraculous outcome.
CRH — Oct 26, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Timothy James, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy James, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. James to family and friends

Dr. James' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. James

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy James, MD.

About Dr. Timothy James, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1679538847
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Rush University Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Yale University Med Center
Internship

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.