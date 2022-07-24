Dr. Timothy Jahraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Jahraus, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Jahraus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Locations
The Endoscopy Center134 Puuhonu Way, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 969-3979
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
First time for me really GREAT EXPERIENCE and comfortable environment made me feel comfortable and at ease
About Dr. Timothy Jahraus, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1023192275
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jahraus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jahraus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jahraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahraus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahraus.
