Dr. Timothy Jackson, MD
Dr. Timothy Jackson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Congress Medical Surgery Center LLC800 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-8051
- Huntington Hospital
Fabulous surgeon! My hip replacement went flawlessly. Highly recommend him!
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
