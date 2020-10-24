Dr. Timothy Heilizer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heilizer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Heilizer, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Heilizer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Heilizer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Munoz Marcelo N MD2222 W Division St Ste 230, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 227-5914
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heilizer?
The doctor was great, funny, and very helpful. But, my god the secretary is beyond rude. God forbid you ask for her to repeat any information of dates and times so you can ensure you have the correct information. Then when surgery is scheduled and you have so many instructions thrown at you, she gets evidently very mad if you ask her to repeat something. I get if I asked multiple times, but repeating something once should not cause that kind of reaction. Recently called regarding a voicemail she left and she just says "I didn't leave a voicemail saying that" in a frustrated tone. I literally have you on tape??? Overall, doctor was worth it. But, I wish there was a different secretary.
About Dr. Timothy Heilizer, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1245347996
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heilizer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heilizer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heilizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heilizer works at
Dr. Heilizer has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heilizer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Heilizer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heilizer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heilizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heilizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.