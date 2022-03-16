Dr. Timothy Izant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Izant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Izant, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Crouse Hospital, Lewis County General Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists5719 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 251-3100
Baldwinsville8276 Willett Pkwy Ste 102, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 Directions (315) 883-4915
Hospital Affiliations
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- Crouse Hospital
- Lewis County General Hospital
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- HealthNow New York, Inc.
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Martin's Point
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Pyramid Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Well established, clean facility. High quality care from entrance to exit. Compassion and patience is astounding!
About Dr. Timothy Izant, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Institute Jefferson University
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izant works at
Dr. Izant has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Izant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.