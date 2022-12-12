Dr. Timothy Iorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Iorio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Iorio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Iorio works at
Locations
-
1
OhioHealth Arthritis & Osteoporosis Physicians303 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 788-5000
-
2
The Cardinal Orthopaedic Institute300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2150, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 788-5000
-
3
Hyperbaric Therapy of Pickerington417 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 788-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iorio?
I saw Dr Iorio, due to my hands/wrist bothering me with what I believed was carpel tunnel symptoms. Frequent numbness, cramping, pain, and waking at night due to these. I left a message asking for an appointment, his office staff returned my call. I had an appointment with Dr Iorio, he confirmed my symptoms, discussed treatment options. I chose to proceed with the repair in his office. I was made aware of the procedure and postoperative care prior to the surgery. We was at the appointment the amount of time, that I was told to expect. After the surgery, I am amazed at how well my hands felt. I really did not have pain, there was some discomfort at times with different movements, but overall my hands and wrist feel so much better. It is only 11 days after the surgery. I am able to sleep all night thru without waking up due to my hands. I am thankful that I opted to have the procedure. Dr Iorio is a skilled physician.
About Dr. Timothy Iorio, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1497964142
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Center At Thomas Jefferson University
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Ohio State University
- Pennsylvania State University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iorio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iorio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iorio works at
Dr. Iorio has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iorio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Iorio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iorio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.