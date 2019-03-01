See All General Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Timothy Husted, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (21)
37 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Husted, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Husted works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Toledo Clinic Obgyn
    Toledo Clinic Obgyn
4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
  ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Mar 01, 2019
    Dr. Husted was second opinion for surgery and was the better option as far as how to accomplish the surgery. Would return for any future procedures.
    General Surgery
    37 years of experience
    English
    1598765158
    UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
