Dr. Timothy Hulst, DPM
Dr. Timothy Hulst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Grand Rapids2144 East Paris Ave Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 345-5686
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
I have been seeing Dr. Hulst for 11 years. I cannot express how impressed I am with his quality of work, and the phenomenal staff. As of late I have had both large toes fused, working with Dr. Hulst and staff was outstanding.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1023053436
- St. Vincenz and Elisabeth Hospital, Mainz, Germany
- Hutzel Hospital, Detroit, Michigan
- William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Calvin College, Michigan
Dr. Hulst has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hulst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hulst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hulst.
