Dr. Timothy Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Hughes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
Northwest Ent. Associates Sc7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 316, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (847) 357-9486
Elk Grove Village Office800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 401, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 357-9486
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
10+ years of acute sinusitis, every cold (at least 3 per year) ended in a sinus infection with the stress of getting to a doctor and getting antibiotics. An unending frustrating cycle constantly disrupting my life. Dr. Hughes recommended a ct-scan which showed abnormality in my sinus construction and recommended surgery. Have always been warned against sinus surgery but I took the leap of faith and have not had one infection in 3 years. Forever grateful for his surgical skill/expertise.
About Dr. Timothy Hughes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1508026949
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Cholesteatoma and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
