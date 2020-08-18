Dr. Huettner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Huettner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Huettner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Huettner works at
Locations
Rheumatology Associates5555 E 71st St Ste 7100, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-9007
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have rheumatoid arthritis and have been a client of Rheumatology Associates since 1985. During this time Drs. Jacob and Huettner have provided me with treatment, infusions, and diagnoses. Dr. Jacob's recently retired. Both physicians are highly competent and have provided me with treatment plans. I also found the staff, clinical assistants, and office personnel to be professional, friendly, and supportive. I will definitely highly recommend Dr. Huettner.
About Dr. Timothy Huettner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1356455810
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps Case West Res
- U Mo Med Ctr
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huettner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huettner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huettner has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huettner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Huettner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huettner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huettner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huettner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.