Dr. Timothy Howard, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Timothy Howard, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Avon, IN. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Howard works at Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute
    1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 336, Avon, IN 46123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendricks Regional Health
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Timothy Howard, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1619286457
    • 1619286457
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grant Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Taylor University
    • Taylor University
    Undergraduate School

