Dr. Timothy Howard, DPM
Dr. Timothy Howard, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Avon, IN. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Iu Health West Hospital.
Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 336, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 297-0661
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
So far my experience with doctor has been good. I’m recuperating from surgery now. I’m a few weeks hopefully I’ll have recovered.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- Grant Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Taylor University
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
