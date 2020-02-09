Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Howard, DO
Overview
Dr. Timothy Howard, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Quakertown, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand View Health, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Howard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bucks-Mont Rheumatology1534 Park Ave Ste 340, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (215) 538-8132
-
2
Arthritis and Rheumatic Disease Consultants8200 Flourtown Ave Ste 10, Wyndmoor, PA 19038 Directions (215) 753-1224
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand View Health
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
I had my first visit with Dr. Tim Howard and I will be seeing him again!!! I am having inflammatory and pain issues in both hands,feet and knees. And issues with seeing multiple doctors and nothing happening for the better. After seeing Dr. Howard, I am finally on the road to recovery!!!! I highly recommend him in every way , shape and form!!! He is really nice too!! Oh..can not forget the great office staff!! So so nice.
About Dr. Timothy Howard, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Yiddish
- 1477530574
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Howard speaks Yiddish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.