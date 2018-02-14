Overview

Dr. Timothy Houlihan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New London, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Houlihan works at ThedaCare Physicians New London in New London, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.