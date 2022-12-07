Overview

Dr. Timothy Horrigan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Horrigan works at Partridge Family Physicians in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.