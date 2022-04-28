Overview

Dr. Timothy Holt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Holt works at MONTGOMERY SPINE CENTER in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.