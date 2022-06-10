See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Holder, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Timothy Holder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from MD - University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Holder works at Supportive Care Solutions Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Zarrow Pointe
    2025 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 728-7586

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Timothy Holder, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275537516
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Meml Med Center
    Medical Education
    • MD - University of Texas Medical School at Houston
