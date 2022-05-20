See All Psychiatrists in Bend, OR
Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD

Psychiatry
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Hofeldt works at TIMOTHY S HOFELDT MD PC in Bend, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy S Hofeldt MD PC
    532 SW 13th St Ste 102, Bend, OR 97702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 241-2401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hofeldt?

    May 20, 2022
    Dr Holfelt is the first psychiatrist I've ever had who took their time and always used best practices when addressing medication changes. He's also the first psychiatrist I felt the need to publicly review and that's because he truly is remarkable in his profession. He has a vast knowledge base that is well suited to even the most complex cases and I especially appreciated his holistic approach to Mental Health. I worked with Dr. Hofeldt for 2 years and during that time he explored a well-rounded approach to treatment that included supplements, lifestyle changes and lightbox therapy. Unlike other Psychiatrists, I never felt like a guinea pig having random medications thrown at me to see which one stuck. He was always cautious, thoughtful, and up to date with each suggestion. His patient-centered treatment is unmatched in my experience, and so was the time he took during appointments and his sincere care for me as an individual.
    ARIANA — May 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hofeldt to family and friends

    Dr. Hofeldt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hofeldt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134276025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hofeldt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hofeldt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hofeldt works at TIMOTHY S HOFELDT MD PC in Bend, OR. View the full address on Dr. Hofeldt’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofeldt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofeldt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hofeldt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hofeldt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.