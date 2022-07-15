Overview

Dr. Timothy Highley, DO is a Dermatologist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Highley works at Dermatology Medical Associates in Hendersonville, NC with other offices in Brevard, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.