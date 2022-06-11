See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Timothy Hickman, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (85)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Hickman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Hickman works at CCRM Houston (formerly Houston IVF) in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Tower
    929 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 465-1211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing
Cancer
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing

Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency, Familial Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 11, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr Hickman for 5 years (took a big break in between). He’s an incredible physician- very professional, always straight forward, great at answering questions.. I owe him so much for what he has done! The entire CCRM staff is great. They are a well oiled machine, and I’ve never had any issues getting my prescriptions called in, test results, a callback, scheduling appointments, etc. they are great!
    Ginny Rutledge — Jun 11, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Hickman, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720001266
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins University School Of Med
    Johns Hopkins U Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Hickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hickman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hickman works at CCRM Houston (formerly Houston IVF) in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hickman’s profile.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

