Dr. Timothy Herr, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Herr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Olmsted Medical Center.
Locations
South Texas Ent. Consultants PA7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-6673
Olmsted Medical Center -se Clinic210 9th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904 Directions (507) 288-3443
Hospital Affiliations
- Olmsted Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herr is very warm and compassionate doctor who listens attentively to your concerns and needs, and proceeds in a manner of high integrity and excellence! I wish more doctor were like him.
About Dr. Timothy Herr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609860477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
