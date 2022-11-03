Dr. Timothy Henne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Henne, MD
Dr. Timothy Henne, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Byron Center, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan PC2373 64th St SW Ste 2500, Byron Center, MI 49315 Directions (616) 456-8515
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan350 Lafayette Ave SE Fl 4, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-9404
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
It was my first time meeting Dr Henne and I was very impressed, he listened to what I had to say and was very helpful
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University / Methodist Sports Medicine
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
