Dr. Timothy Henne, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Henne, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Henne works at Center For Ankle and Foot Care, Clermont FL in Clermont, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL and Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Ankle & Foot Care Inc
    3190 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste A, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 242-2502
  2. 2
    Center for Ankle & Foot Care, Inc
    3150 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste B, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 242-2502
  3. 3
    Laser Foot Center
    16920 S US Highway 441 Ste 104, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 242-2502
  4. 4
    Center for Ankle & Foot Care, Inc
    2515 Dora Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 242-2502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2021
    Dr Henne was great. I would highly recommend him. He explained everything to me and also gave me some valuable advice to stop any future pain I may experience. Staff are pleasant and welcoming. My appointment was on time.
    J Rasmussen — Sep 02, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Henne, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215962709
    Education & Certifications

    • The Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • St. Mary's
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Henne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Henne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Henne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

