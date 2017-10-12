Dr. Timothy Hendrix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hendrix, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Hendrix, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
1
Total Health Management2600 Westhall Ln, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 200-2300
2
Adventhealth Centra Care Arden436 Airport Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (386) 917-0074
3
Adventhealth Centra Care - Deland2293 S Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (352) 394-7757
4
Adventhealth Centra Care - Sanford4451 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 330-3412
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Hendrix at one of the care facilities in Mt Dora. I found him to be very professional, courteous and competent.
About Dr. Timothy Hendrix, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1851405401
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital Med Center
- HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendrix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendrix accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrix. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.