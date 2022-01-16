Dr. Timothy Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Henderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pompton Plains, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
-
1
Chilton Medical Center97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 616-0200
-
2
Lourdes Urgent Care Cherry Hll1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 470-9029
-
3
Ortho-care Wayne - Wedgewood Plaza1055 Hamburg Tpke Ste 100, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 616-0200
-
4
Women's Health At Wayne330 Ratzer Rd Ste B13, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions
- Chilton Medical Center
The compassion and kindness and professional way a patient is treated like they were a family member. Having Doctor Timothy Henderson to oversee my health makes me know there is a God watching over me. His compassion in how he feels my pain . Listens with such kindness . And continues to ask over and again to me is there any other questions . He never rushes out the door. And when he asks how I am he waits looks rite in my eyes for an answer. A wonderful miracle happen when I started going to Doctor Henderson I believe I found a Doctor that would do all he possibly could do to help me live a life with quality and he has given me the reassurance through coming to him that he has a God Given Gift. Thank you Doctor Timothy Henderson .
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326005307
- Emory University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
