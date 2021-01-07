Overview

Dr. Timothy Heilman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Heilman works at Lansing Neurosurgery in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Haslett, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.