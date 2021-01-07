Dr. Timothy Heilman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Heilman, DO
Overview
Dr. Timothy Heilman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Heilman works at
Locations
-
1
Lansing Neurosurgery1575 Ramblewood Dr Ste 200, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 827-1800
-
2
Red Cedar Surgery Center5668 OKEMOS RD, Haslett, MI 48840 Directions (517) 481-2883
Hospital Affiliations
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heilman?
Dr.Heilman is a good man he treated me with nothing but respect. I really do believe he cared a lot about me as a patient, and would have done a lot more for me if he could have. Even after almost 10 years the man still came and saw me while I was at the Hospital for a breakthrough seizure.
About Dr. Timothy Heilman, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1629021456
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heilman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heilman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heilman works at
Dr. Heilman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heilman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Heilman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heilman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heilman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heilman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.