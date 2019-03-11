Overview

Dr. Timothy Heider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.



Dr. Heider works at The Center for Surgical Weight Loss in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.