Dr. Timothy Heider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Heider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Heider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.
Dr. Heider works at
Locations
-
1
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss131 Medical Park Rd Ste 303, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-4584
-
2
Center for Surgical Weight Loss106 Alexander Bank Dr Ste 300, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-4584
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Mission Hospital Mcdowell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heider?
Very personable staff. Caring and helpful. Dr. Heider was about the patient when he walks in room. And if you aren’t sitting down, his eyes will make your knees buckle!!! Surgery never had pain, just soreness.
About Dr. Timothy Heider, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245275072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heider works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.