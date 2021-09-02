Dr. Timothy Hecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hecker, MD
Dr. Timothy Hecker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Coastal Neurological Institute3280 Dauphin St Bldg A, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 450-3700
Coastal Neurologic Institute30762 STATE HIGHWAY 181, Daphne, AL 36527 Directions (251) 450-3700
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I had a wonderful visit with Dr Hecker today He was concerned about my condition And I appreciate the time that he took for me to explain everything that was going on I highly recommend him to anyone That's in need of someone that cares and is concerned about your health. I just can't say enough of good things about him. Thank you so much Dr Hecker. D. Taylor
About Dr. Timothy Hecker, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
Dr. Hecker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hecker has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecker.
