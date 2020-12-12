Dr. Timothy Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hart, MD
Dr. Timothy Hart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Premier Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Specialists PC3920 N Union Blvd Ste 330, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 570-7272
Centura Orthopedics Audubon3010 N Circle Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 473-3332
Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Colorado Springs PC3030 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 867-7500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Hart and his associates did an outstanding job with my surgery. I had nerve and tendon damage from a roofing accident. I had lost all strength in my hand and couldn't even pick up a small bag of groceries, let alone swing a hammer. Being 62 years old I was concerned. It took several months to heal and a few Cortisone shots after surgery but I now have full use of my hand. I would recommend Dr Hart to family & friends.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1871545202
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
