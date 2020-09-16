Dr. Harman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Harman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Harman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospital
Dr. Harman works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates - Centerville7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 428-0400Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Grandview Medical Center405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Soin Medical Center
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was very satisfied with Dr Harman. He explained everything very clearly, gave me my options (surgery or physical therapy), and did not push me toward surgery. I would have expected a surgeon to recommend surgery. After doing my research, I was sure I would need surgery. When all was said and done, he said if I were his father, he would not recommend surgery. And now 6 weeks later, I believe he gave me the correct advice. Physical therapy did the trick. He had great bed side manners, and really concerned about my condition. I had a distal bicep tendon rupture which is a complete tear off the bone of the biceps tendon from the forearm bone. I would highly recommend Dr. Harman.
About Dr. Timothy Harman, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Grandview Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harman works at
Dr. Harman has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Harman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.