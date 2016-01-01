Dr. Timothy Harkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Harkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Harkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Harkin works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Medical Center Faculty Practice Associates10 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Harkin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528022324
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
