Overview

Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Hanna Ankle and Foot - Timothy Hanna DPM in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Arthroscopy and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.