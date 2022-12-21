Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM
Overview
Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
Locations
Hanna Ankle and Foot - Timothy Hanna DPM3901 Dutchmans Ln Ste 104, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 463-3873Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1841588696
Education & Certifications
- Kentucky Podiatric Residency Program- Norton Hospital- Louisville, KY|Norton Hospital Kentucky Podiatric Medicine
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Arthroscopy and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
283 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
