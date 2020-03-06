Dr. Timothy Hamilton, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hamilton, DMD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Hamilton, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Noblesville, IN.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
1
Woloshin Chiropractic303 S 8th St, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 565-4595
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I both have been patients of Dr Hamilton for many years. He, his assistants and front office have always been absolutely great. I have sent several of my friends there and they will tell you the same thing. I have never seen or heard of any of the negative comments found above happening.
About Dr. Timothy Hamilton, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1689788424
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
