Dr. Timothy Hall, DMD
Dr. Timothy Hall, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksboro, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Timothy M Hall DMD PC147 North St, Jacksboro, TN 37757 Directions (423) 352-7101
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
Absolutely the best dentist I have ever gone to! He is so nice and explains everything very well. His staff is excellent. They are the friendliest staff I have ever dealt with. Won't go any where else for my dental work ever!
- Dentistry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
