Dr. Timothy Hain, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Hain, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with John Hopkins University

Dr. Hain works at Chicago Dizziness and Hearing in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Syncope and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chicago Dizziness and Hearing
    645 N Michigan Ave Ste 410, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 247-0197

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vertigo
Syncope
Ataxia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oregon Dental Service
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2021
    One of the best doctors
    Bastianelli,Umberto — Oct 27, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Hain, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285620492
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Hopkins University
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Hain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hain works at Chicago Dizziness and Hearing in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hain’s profile.

    Dr. Hain has seen patients for Vertigo, Syncope and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

