Overview

Dr. Timothy Hagemann, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Hagemann works at Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Mechanicsville in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Tappahannock, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.