Dr. Timothy Hadley, DO

Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dr. Timothy Hadley, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. 

Dr. Hadley works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Gastroenterology - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lone Tree
    10465 Park Meadows Dr Ste 201, Lone Tree, CO 80124 (720) 743-7321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dec 20, 2022

We found Dr. Timothy Hadley to be thorough, amiable, and well balanced. He listened to all my (many, many) questions with patience and comprehensive answers. I really appreciated his testing approach to my child's care. You can tell he really cares about his patients AND their families. I found him to be kind, cheerful, respectful, unpretentious, and a delight to meet with. Most importantly, he did his job as a GI exceptionally well and I trust in the course of action he prescribed. I highly recommend him.
    Boy Mom — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Hadley, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609216183
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Hadley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadley works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Gastroenterology - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hadley’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

